Missing persons report filed for Roanoke teenage girl

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A missing persons report has been filed for a teenage girl in Roanoke.

Roanoke Police confirm a report was filed January 24 regarding Alexis “Lexi” Amber Melton, 17.

According to the Aware Foundation, she has red/brown hair and green eyes. She is 5′3″ and 128 pounds. Her nose and belly are pierced. She requires daily medication that she doesn’t have with her.

She was last reported seen about 10 p.m. January 23 heading to bed, wearing gray shorts and an oversized white t-shirt, and Aware says, “Sometime later that night, it is believed that Lexi left on foot.” Missing from her room were her cell phone, which has been turned off, and a North Face black fleece jacket.

Anyone with information about her whereabout is asked to call Roanoke Police at 540-853-2212.

