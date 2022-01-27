Advertisement

Montgomery County’s Dialogue on Race hosts Winter Summit

A photo from the Dialogue on Race's law enforcement community meeting.
A photo from the Dialogue on Race's law enforcement community meeting.(WDBJ)
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Dialogue on Race is hosting its 10th annual Winter Summit this weekend.

The theme this year is Critical Race Theory and Systemic Racism.

Members say this will be an opportunity to invite the community in to discuss how critical race theory came about.

Speakers will also break down how systemic racism affects Montgomery County.

“People will get a clear understanding and can discuss it with their neighbors, what is it and what’s going on here, and also, why it is so opposed,” says founding member Wornie Reed.

The event takes place this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Christiansburg Middle School.

Those interested in attending can register online here.

