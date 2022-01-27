No injuries after car engine fire in Rural Retreat

RURAL RETREAT, Va. (WDBJ) - The Rural Retreat Volunteer Fire Department says no one was injured after a car engine bay caught on fire early Thursday morning, according to the department Facebook page.

Crews were called at 5:43 a.m. Thursday after a parked car caught on fire next to a home in Rural Retreat.

The crews were able to extinguish the fire with no damage to the home.

