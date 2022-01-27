Advertisement

No injuries after car engine fire in Rural Retreat

Car fire in Rural Retreat
Car fire in Rural Retreat(Rural Retreat Volunteer Fire Department)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 9:38 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RURAL RETREAT, Va. (WDBJ) - The Rural Retreat Volunteer Fire Department says no one was injured after a car engine bay caught on fire early Thursday morning, according to the department Facebook page.

Crews were called at 5:43 a.m. Thursday after a parked car caught on fire next to a home in Rural Retreat.

The crews were able to extinguish the fire with no damage to the home.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another round of wintry weather's likely Friday.
Late-week nor’easter brings more snow to the region
Roanoke City Jail
Man arrested after shots fired into Roanoke home Tuesday
Roanoke Police
Driver sought for information regarding Roanoke hit-and-run death
WATCH: Person sought after firing shots at Roanoke home
Marcus Maly photos
Fincastle man accused of assaulting law enforcement during Capitol breach

Latest News

Father of late WDBJ7 reporter plans run for Congress
Packaging and labels can be misleading for children and adults, according to Virginians for...
EARLY YEARS: Parents encouraged to push legislators to approve regulation of THC product sales
Griffith was taken to the New River Valley Regional Jail where he is being held without bond.
Case against man accused of killing mother sent to grand jury
Birthdays and Anniversaries for January 27, 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries for January 27, 2022