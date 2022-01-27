Parker to run for Congress in 5th District

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - 5th District Congressman Bob Good will have opposition in his bid for re-election.

On Thursday, Henry County resident Andy Parker announced he will seek the Democratic nomination.

Parker said he was inspired to “make a difference” by his daughter Alison, our colleague here at WDBJ7 who was murdered in 2015. He has been a vocal advocate for legislation targeting gun violence, and he has pressed social media companies to remove violent videos from their platforms.

Now, Parker said he believes the people of the 5th District are eager for a new congressman.

“I’m going to tell the truth. I’m not going to go around spreading conspiracy theories, pushing the big lie,” Parker told WDBJ7 in an interview. “We can do better than that. We need to do better. We can do better, and that is the kind of leadership that I bring.”

Good recently announced he is running for re-election.

He will face opposition for the Republican nomination from Charlottesville GOP Chair Dan Moy.

And other Democrats, including Lewis Combs, Warren McClellan and Josh Throneburg, are running as well.

