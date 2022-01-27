Advertisement

Parker to run for Congress in 5th District

Andy Parker says he is running for Congress in Virginia's 5th District.
Andy Parker says he is running for Congress in Virginia's 5th District.(wdbj7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - 5th District Congressman Bob Good will have opposition in his bid for re-election.

On Thursday, Henry County resident Andy Parker announced he will seek the Democratic nomination.

Parker said he was inspired to “make a difference” by his daughter Alison, our colleague here at WDBJ7 who was murdered in 2015. He has been a vocal advocate for legislation targeting gun violence, and he has pressed social media companies to remove violent videos from their platforms.

Now, Parker said he believes the people of the 5th District are eager for a new congressman.

“I’m going to tell the truth. I’m not going to go around spreading conspiracy theories, pushing the big lie,” Parker told WDBJ7 in an interview. “We can do better than that. We need to do better. We can do better, and that is the kind of leadership that I bring.”

Good recently announced he is running for re-election.

He will face opposition for the Republican nomination from Charlottesville GOP Chair Dan Moy.

And other Democrats, including Lewis Combs, Warren McClellan and Josh Throneburg, are running as well.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another round of wintry weather's likely Friday.
Late-week nor’easter brings more snow to the region
Roanoke City Jail
Man arrested after shots fired into Roanoke home Tuesday
Roanoke Police
Driver sought for information regarding Roanoke hit-and-run death
A few inches of snow could lead to slick roads.
Winter weather alerts in effect for Friday’s snow event
WATCH: Person sought after firing shots at Roanoke home

Latest News

Bills targeting explicit content reach Senate committee
A photo from the Dialogue on Race's law enforcement community meeting.
Montgomery County’s Dialogue on Race hosts Winter Summit
Virginia Tech graduate students push for higher pay
The health department is currently doing small trials with the text messages, but plans to roll...
You could soon get a text from the Virginia Department of Health