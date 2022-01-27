Roanoke Branch NAACP voices disappointment about voting rights legislation failing in U.S. Senate

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Branch NAACP called a press conference Wednesday night to voice their disappointment in the U.S. Senate for not being able to pass voting rights legislation. Mayor Sherman Lea and Vice Mayor Patricia White-Boyd were also in attendance.

“All of this is a push to suppress the African American vote. ...Don’t quit, don’t quit. Because we can make this happen” said Mayor Sherman Lea.

Leaders from the NAACP Youth Council also voiced their opinions on hearing that the legislation will not make it through Congress at this time.

“When not given the same opportunity to vote as others, our voices aren’t heard in the decision making. The more that the minority voice is left out, the more the surrounding areas are affected. People of color shouldn’t have to wait until the ones around them are upset for things to change. We are human just like the rest of us and deserve the same fair chance to vote in every fair election, just like everyone else,” said Christion Bryant, President of the Roanoke NAACP Youth Council and Senior at William Fleming High School.

“I really like being a part of NAACP because when they see things like this happen, they advocate for it and they see it become a bigger solution, and we get to talk to other people and it has really made a difference in my life for how I want to see the future go,” said Treya Gunn, First Vice President of the NAACP Youth Council and SCA President at William Fleming High School.

“People don’t understand how critical it is to vote. It is not just a vote, it is a vote for your future, it is a vote for your descendants and if our elected officials can’t do it, we have the chance as American people to vote them out and vote for somebody who can,” said Jayveon Tucker, Second Vice President of the NAACP Youth Council and Vice President for the class of 2023 at Patrick Henry High School.

Dr. Brenda Hale, President of the Roanoke Branch NAACP, finished the discussion by speaking about how hard the NAACP has worked on voting rights. Also speaking about how important John Lewis was to getting voting legislation passed for African Americans.

Dr. Hale and the Roanoke Branch NAACP said they will not be discouraged by this decision and will continue to work to advance voting legislation.

”We must continue talking about the John Lewis legislation. We must keep this alive. We have to do our due diligence in that regard.”

