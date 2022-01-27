Advertisement

School bus driver charged after crash in Pittsylvania County

(WLUC)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY , Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia State Police have charged a school bus driver after a crash in Pittsylvania County Tuesday morning, according to police.

The man driving the Pittsylvania County school bus Virgil Clay, 70, of Danville was charged with failing to obey a traffic signal.

The crash occurred at 8:57 a.m. on business Route 29 at the intersection with Route 719. Clay was driving the bus south on Route 29 when he allegedly failed to stop at a red light and caused the bus to be hit by a Ford F-150 at the intersection.

The bus had 7 kids onboard at the time of the crash. Two reported injuries, but didn’t need to be taken to the hospital.

The driver of the Ford was wearing a seatbelt and wasn’t injured in the crash.

