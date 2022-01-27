Southwest Virginia hospital systems call for community help as COVID hospitalizations continue to rise

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “I’m emotionally and physically exhausted.”

Carilion Clinic, Centra Health, LewisGale Regional Health System, Salem VA Health Care System and Sovah Health came together Wednesday for a joint message to residents.

“We need help.”

It’s a message residents have heard before, but the hospitals have have put out more public service announcements asking again, for help in the fight against the pandemic.

COVID hospitalization numbers have risen every week since late November. Wednesday’s numbers across the region include 538 COVID-19 hospitalizations , with 116 in the ICU.

Which continues to strain frontline healthcare systems.

“Those of us in healthcare, we are very passionate about what we’re doing. We were drawn into medicine because we want to take care of patients, we want to help our community. But we’re also human,” said Dr. Patrice Weiss, Chief Medical Officer for Carilion Clinic.

“It is very challenging to see patients continue to come in two years later and die from this disease,” said Dr. Carnell Cooper, Chief Medical Officer for LewisGale Regional Health System.

Health experts said the majority of deaths continue to be in unvaccinated individuals. With increased hospitalizations continuing to impact the hospital system as a whole.

“Every time a COVID patient is hospitalized, those are scarce resources. Workforce resources, medical resources, that aren’t available to other COVID patients and aren’t available to other non-COVID patients,” said Dr. Weiss.

Ultimately health experts hope they can educate, those who are still skeptical, how important vaccinations, masking and healthy habits are to stopping the spread of the virus.

“We have to continue to deliver the message that we know is scientific and true, and that is, vaccines and boosters will prevent hospitalizations,” said Dr. Weiss.

“The overwhelming body of data continues to show that it is safe. Not only is it safe, it continues to show that it is effective in terms of preventing the infection and especially in terms of saving lives,” said Dr. Cooper.

Though frontline healthcare workers face daily challenges, they are still showing up and will continue to do their best to take care of the community.

