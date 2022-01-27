Two sentenced in federal court for role distributing drugs around Roanoke area

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two convicted felons, both of Roanoke, were sentenced Thursday for distributing Methamphetamine, Heroin, Cocaine and Fentanyl in the area.

According to the United States Department of Justice, Kenneth Tito Beaner, 27, and Nathan Jamal Nelms, 26, were sentenced to 10 years each in federal prison after pleading guilty to one count of conspiring to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, 100 grams or more of heroin, 40 grams or more of fentanyl and cocaine.

During a period from at least May 2018 through September 2019, both supported their co-conspirators, Antonio Waddell and Jarod Alston, by selling different illegal drugs out of a home on Crescent Street NW in Roanoke.

Witnesses said those involved served each other’s customers from time to time and participated jointly in drug sales.

During the course of the investigation, officers made more than 26 controlled purchases of drugs from Beaner, Nelms and their associates to get a better idea of the enterprise.

A warrant was executed at the Crescent Street home on August 28, 2019, and led to the confiscation of around 370 grams of meth, 103 grams of fentanyl, eight grams of cocaine, six grams of heroin, 119 grams of mixture containing heroin and fentanyl and a gun, all hidden throughout the kitchen.

Another warrant executed at a different home led to the confiscation of more than $35,000 in U.S. currency used within the drug sales.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the City of Roanoke Police Department, the Roanoke HIDTA Program and the Virginia State Police worked together on the case.

