Virginia Tech graduate students push for higher pay

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Despite a competitive compensation package, graduate students at Virginia Tech say they can’t afford to live in Blacksburg with the rising cost of living.

Research and teaching assistants work 20 hours a week and are paid anywhere from about 16 hundred dollars to 45 hundred dollars per month depending on the department, according to the university’s stipend scale.

Department of Physics grad student Rachel Maizel says her tuition costs are waived.

She says part of her salary goes towards paying an activity fee.

“It’s about 300 dollars a month of our salary which when you’re talking about two grand is a lot,” says Maizel. “We’re employees, but we’re also students so all we’re asking is to get a payable salary that we can have to survive.”

Maizel says splitting their time between their studies and their research spreads them thin for any other part-time jobs, which are largely inaccessible for international students.

The rising cost of living in Blacksburg, coupled with higher rates of inflation, is what drove the graduate and professional student senate to write a resolution, asking for a minimum salary of around $33k per year.

“We’ve seen a 12% increase in the cost of living just in the first quarter of 2020 as opposed to the 3% increase in 2019,” says Maizel. “Almost 50% of our international students are having trouble getting access to food, over a third of our students that are domestic are also having issues with that.”

A spokesperson for Virginia Tech says they offer competitive compensation for the market and administrators will be listening to students’ concerns.

Students employees are currently offered health benefits, and payment plans for university fees, in addition to other resources like food pantries that are able to be accessed by the university community.

The resolution will be read by the university council on February 7th.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.