Virginia tip line for classroom concerns sparks debate in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - A state tip line that allows parents to report concerns about classroom content sparked debate in Richmond on Wednesday.

Governor Glenn Youngkin mentioned the email address, helpeducation@governor.virginia.gov, during a recent radio interview, in which he discussed the controversy surrounding Critical Race Theory, and what he described as “divisive practices” in Virginia schools.

Lawmakers raised the issue in the House of Delegates.

“I know you all don’t believe in anonymous tip lines,” Del. Marcus Simon (D-Fairfax Co.) said to Republican lawmakers. “I know you don’t want citizens pitted against teachers, parents against teachers and school boards, parents against each other. “

“I’m almost at a loss for words,” countered Del. Kathy Byron (R-Bedford Co.) “When did what goes on inside a classroom become a state secret? Transparency goes hand-in-hand with a parent’s right to oversee the education of their children.”

Meanwhile, the President of the Virginia Education Association issued a statement encouraging Virginians to use the tip line to report positive news about what’s happening in the state’s classrooms.

