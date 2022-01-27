You could soon get a text from the Virginia Department of Health

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - When booster shots were first recommended to adults in the fall, many Virginians turned out for another dose.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, a number of folks got it through the holidays.

Since then, fewer people have been getting shots.

“We are starting to watch that and work with our providers and health districts, really coordinate communications to the public on the importance of getting their booster vaccine,” said Christy Gray, VDH state vaccination coordinator.

Gray says they’re renewing their push to get those eligible boosted.

It comes at a time with many hospitals are flooded with coronavirus patients, largely due to the omicron variant.

“The current vaccines that are out there do provide protection against severe illness with the omicron variant,” said Gray.

They’re looking to your cell phone to help with booster efforts.

Right now they’re doing small trials across the state on sending texts to people who are eligible for a booster.

“We wanna make sure that the public knows this is not a hoax, this is coming from the Virginia Department of Health, and the link we’re providing you [in the text message] is to our vaccine scheduling page,” said Gray. She says they’re looking to roll that out to all booster-eligible people in the commonwealth in the next 30 days.

The reminder will only go to those who are considered fully vaccinated, but in need of a booster.

Those who are unvaccinated won’t get a text, but the campaign for first doses continues, especially via mobile clinics.

“We’re really trying to get vaccine out into the community where the people are instead of them having to come to a location that might be inconvenient for them,” said Gray.

Currently almost six million Virginians are fully vaccinated, but only about 2.3 million are boosted.

