18-year-old killed in Franklin County crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An 18-year-old Moneta woman was killed in a crash in Franklin County Thursday night.

Claire Overstreet was not wearing her seatbelt and died at the scene, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say shortly before 10:30 p.m. January 27, Overstreet was driving a Ford Escape southbound on Hardy Road, a mile south of Route 122. She crossed the center line of the road, ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree, with the SUV catching fire.

The crash remains under investigation.

