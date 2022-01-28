Advertisement

18-year-old killed in Franklin County crash

(KCTV5 News)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An 18-year-old Moneta woman was killed in a crash in Franklin County Thursday night.

Claire Overstreet was not wearing her seatbelt and died at the scene, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say shortly before 10:30 p.m. January 27, Overstreet was driving a Ford Escape southbound on Hardy Road, a mile south of Route 122. She crossed the center line of the road, ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree, with the SUV catching fire.

The crash remains under investigation.

