City of Martinsville to file for contested reversion

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Martinsville City Council approved an ordinance Wednesday to file for a contested reversion following a 4-1 vote.

The city filed for a contested reversion in August of 2020 and let the process sit as pending to open negotiations with Henry County. Following months of negotiations and approving a Voluntary Settlement Agreement, the Henry County Board of Supervisors voted in December of 2021 to breach the agreement.

As a result of this decision, the Martinsville City Council believes that the county can not be trusted in negotiations, leaving a contested reversion as the best choice for their residents, according to a statement from the city Wednesday night.

The ordinance is to be filed in Martinsville Circuit Court and sent to the Virginia Supreme Court petitioning the court to construct a three-judge panel to rule on the move.

