Advertisement

COVID in Virginia: Fewer new cases reported Friday than Thursday; hospitalizations down

Covid-19 graphic
Covid-19 graphic(Dakota, Michael | 19 News)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,525,591 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Friday, January 28, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 10,729 from the 1,514,862 reported Thursday, a smaller increase than Thursday’s 11,743 new cases.

Governor announces COVID action plan

Since the pandemic began, 12,224,499 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Friday, with a 28.3% positivity rate from tests over the last week, down from the 28.6% reported Thursday.

VACCINE INFO: What you need to know in southwest Virginia

VDH website offers COVID vaccine info

VDH expands COVID testing across Virginia

COVID-19 map tracks current hot spots

3,197 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Friday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from the 3,467 reported Thursday. 90,236 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

The hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

For the Near Southwest Region (which includes Carilion, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah Health, and Salem VA facilities) as of Friday, there are 517 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, down from 535 a week ago, with 110 in intensive care, up from 109.

As of Friday, there have been 16,127 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 16,088 reported Thursday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 14,663,099 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Friday. 79% of the state’s population have gotten at least one dose, with 68.8% fully vaccinated. 90.1% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 78.8% are fully vaccinated.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A few inches of snow could lead to slick roads.
Winter weather alerts in effect for Friday’s snow event
The health department is currently doing small trials with the text messages, but plans to roll...
You could soon get a text from the Virginia Department of Health
Alexis Melton-Missing
Missing persons report filed for teenage Roanoke girl
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for our entire area today...
Winter Weather Advisories in effect with snow likely this afternoon
Martinsville man dies after hitting school bus in Henry County

Latest News

FILE - A sign marks an entrance to a Moderna building in Cambridge, Mass., on Monday, May 18,...
Moderna starts HIV vaccine trials
Virginia’s Attorney General issues first opinion on college vaccine mandates
Roanoke County School Board members voted 4-1 Thursday night to make masks optional in schools...
Roanoke County School Board votes 4-1 to make masks optional beginning Feb. 14
Roanoke County School Board Votes To Make Masks Optional Beginning February 14
Roanoke County School Board Votes To Make Masks Optional