D-Day Memorial looks back at Normandy veteran that died Thursday at age 97

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Ash Rothlein seemed to have no stop to his motor when it came to ways he could further the message and growth of Bedford’s D-Day Memorial.

The National D-Day Memorial Foundation is honoring and looking back at Rothlein’s legacy after his passing Thursday morning at age 97.

As a part of the 187th Advanced Army Ordinance Depot Company, he arrived on Omaha Beach just after his 20th birthday.

““Spread far and wide across the landscape were countless white wooden crosses, marking the spot where thousands before us had fallen,” Ash often said when reflecting on his time in Normandy.

From that moment on, he made a promise to himself. If he survived the war, he would give back through selfless service to others.”

Rothlein is credited with being the driving force behind the installation of the Memorial’s Homage sculpture. He led the annual “Never Forget!” chant each June 6 at the Memorial, and left his own French Legion of Honor Medal pinned on Homage to honor those lost in the Normandy invasion. The tradition will be continued.

He and his wife Liz Rothlein created an endowed scholarship fund that the Memorial uses for students on their way to college or for multiple cadets in the Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets to travel to the beaches of Normandy and learn more about the service of so many during previous generations.

More on Rothlein’s legacy can be found by visiting the National D-Day Memorial’s website.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.