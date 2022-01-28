Driver dies after head-on collision with tractor-trailer in Rockbridge County

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A driver in Rockbridge County was killed Thursday night after a head-on collision with a tractor trailer, according to police

The crash occurred Thursday, at 11:08 p.m. on the northbound side of I-81, at mile marker 178.2 in Rockbridge County.

The driver of a Honda Civic was driving south in the northbound lane on I-81, when the Honda was hit by a tractor trailer traveling north in the northbound lane. The tractor-trailer driver was not hurt in the crash.

Police say the Honda then caught fire. The driver died at the scene.

The driver’s remains have been sent to the Virginia Department of Forensic Science, Western Office, for identification, according to police.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.