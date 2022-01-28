Floyd native finds musical success and accolades in Nashville

FLOYD, Va. (WDBJ) - She has a top 10 song of 2021, according to Time, she has the Rolling Stone #1 Country Album of the year, and she’s from one of our hometowns.

Morgan Wade, 27, has been flooded with accolades for her debut album “Reckless” and single “Wilder Days”.

“It’s emotional,” says Wade, when speaking on her accomplishments. “I know that the most emotional I’ve been was, I woke up, and saw Rolling Stone’s list of top albums and I kept scrolling and was like ‘Where’s mine at?’ you know? And it was number 1. That’s crazy to me.”

Tracing back to bluegrass, Wade fell head over blue suede shoes in love with music.

“I’ve always been really passionate about music. My grandfather used to take me to the Floyd Country Store on Friday nights and we would listen to bluegrass music. I also take it back… I discovered Elvis when I was very young. I was like, 7 years old and I just immediately connected with Elvis.”

Pen to paper shortly followed.

“Writing songs was something I just did,” Wade remembers.

Something she did, but didn’t share. Wade remembers feeling different as early as in the halls of Floyd Elementary School.

“I remember there was kind of this unofficial singing club in school and I tried out for that and I was the only kid that didn’t make it and they were like ‘yeah your voice is weird. Sorry.’”

A distinction for which she’s grown grateful.

“I go out to Nashville and I’m living out there and working out there. No matter what I do it sounds different than what other people in Nashville or anywhere are doing. I don’t think that that’s something I can really change, it’s just who I am. That definitely comes from growing up where I grew up.”

Cultivating her craft, while crediting her roots.

“Just keep being you,” she advises to young artists in Southwest Virginia. “Don’t let them change you, and don’t feel guilty being different.”

Wade released the deluxe edition of her album Reckless Friday, January 28.

