General Assembly committee approves Martinsville referendum

A General Assembly committee has approved legislation that would allow residents of Martinsville to vote on the city reverting to a town.(wdbj7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - A General Assembly committee has approved a bill that would give residents of Martinsville a chance to vote on reverting to a town.

The measure calls for a referendum that would ask city voters, “Shall the City of Martinsville become a town?”

The bill cleared a House subcommittee Thursday, and it reached the full Committee on Counties, Cities and Towns Friday morning.

“This is a big decision for Martinsville, so the easiest thing to do, and I think the fairest thing to do is let the voters decide,” said Del. Danny Marshall (R-Danville).

The committee approved the bill on a vote of 14 to 8. A similar measure is moving forward in the State Senate.

