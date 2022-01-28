General Assembly committee approves Martinsville referendum

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - A General Assembly committee has approved a bill that would give residents of Martinsville a chance to vote on reverting to a town.

The measure calls for a referendum that would ask city voters, “Shall the City of Martinsville become a town?”

The bill cleared a House subcommittee Thursday, and it reached the full Committee on Counties, Cities and Towns Friday morning.

“This is a big decision for Martinsville, so the easiest thing to do, and I think the fairest thing to do is let the voters decide,” said Del. Danny Marshall (R-Danville).

The committee approved the bill on a vote of 14 to 8. A similar measure is moving forward in the State Senate.

