Guns N’ Hoses charity hockey game returns

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Guns N’ Hoses charity hockey game is back!

Local Roanoke-area firefighters (the “Hoses”) will take on a team of area police officers and law enforcement personnel (the “Guns”).

The teams were unable to have their game in 2021 due to COVID, but they are excited to get back on the ice!

The charity hockey game began in 2004 by a now-retired Roanoke County firefighter. Since then, the game pitted local law enforcement against local IAFF Firefighters.

In 2019 local responders formed the non-profit Roanoke Valley Guns & Hoses Hockey which is a 501c3 organization.

Over the 17 games later, they’ve raised over $400,000 that was donated to the MDA (Muscular Dystrophy Association).

This year, the board of directors decided to change their donation to Roanoke Valley Charities to ensure the money raised stayed in the Roanoke Valley.

The organization is also partnering with Roanoke County Park and Recreation as friends of the Blue Ridge to build an ADA-accessible playground at Explore Park.

You can learn more about the event, buy tickets on the Berglund Center’s website or at the box office before the game Saturday, January 29. Doors open at 4:30p.

