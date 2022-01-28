HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: After a two year hiatus, The Prizery in South Boston is back with a variety of musicals and plays, along with camps for kids

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Prizery is back, and offering a slew of exciting productions this year, including “A Chorus Line” and “Footloose.”

The arts and cultural center is located in a building that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places as part of the South Boston Historic Tobacco Warehouse District.

Executive Director Claude Giroux is excited to have a slate of shows coming back to the center this year.

“We are doing the season in repertory. That means all of the shows will open at the same time the weekend of July 7 through July 9, and will run in a rotation for five weeks. This means we are allowing more time for rehearsals up front,” says Giroux.

The Prizery also offers opportunities for children to get involved in theatre through camps.

“For children ages 5-11, there will be “Space Pirates” with the camp opening July 11 and ending with performances July 24 and 25. Older ones, age 11-17, will do a youth version of “Footloose,” with the camp opening Aug. 1 and shows Aug. 12 and 13,” says Giroux.

All camps are $275 each,, but scholarships are available from the Chris Jones Legacy Scholarship Fund. There are also spring camps available.

Local auditions are happening on Saturday, March 5. For this season of productions, The Prizery is looking for dancers and actors who are adults or youths 16 and over.

