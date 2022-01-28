Advertisement

Lexington police chief gets advisory board

“I’m going to look for the chief’s advisory board for input and to make sure that our future...
“I’m going to look for the chief’s advisory board for input and to make sure that our future policies reflect the needs of the community," Chief Greene said.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 7:25 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Lexington’s not the sort of place where you see a lot of police around.

And when you do, they’re more likely to be handing out Halloween candy than tackling violent criminals.

“My top priority is not fighting violent crime,” said Lexington’s Chief Angela Greene, “and with that I have more energy into our community outreach, our community engagement.”

Since arriving in May, Chief Greene been doing just that, leading community walks, going to local events, and now creating a chief’s advisory board with eleven local citizens.

“I’m going to look for the chief’s advisory board for input and to make sure that our future policies reflect the needs of the community,” Greene said.

It’s just one of a series of new initiatives, like grants the department recently received.

“Some of those grants are for technology and improvement,” Greene said, “and to help reduce the risk of Covid-19 infections with our citizens and officer.”

And plans for a horse mounted patrol.

“It will be the first mounted unit for the city of Lexington,” Greene said, “and the next closest mounted unit is the city of Richmond, about 150 miles out.”

All things, she hopes, will allow her and the department to better engage with their hometown.

“I get to have that true interaction here in Lexington, which really excites me and I’m very passionate about,” said Greene.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another round of wintry weather's likely Friday.
Late-week nor’easter brings more snow to the region
Roanoke City Jail
Man arrested after shots fired into Roanoke home Tuesday
Roanoke Police
Driver sought for information regarding Roanoke hit-and-run death
A few inches of snow could lead to slick roads.
Winter weather alerts in effect for Friday’s snow event
WATCH: Person sought after firing shots at Roanoke home