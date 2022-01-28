Lexington police chief gets advisory board

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Lexington’s not the sort of place where you see a lot of police around.

And when you do, they’re more likely to be handing out Halloween candy than tackling violent criminals.

“My top priority is not fighting violent crime,” said Lexington’s Chief Angela Greene, “and with that I have more energy into our community outreach, our community engagement.”

Since arriving in May, Chief Greene been doing just that, leading community walks, going to local events, and now creating a chief’s advisory board with eleven local citizens.

“I’m going to look for the chief’s advisory board for input and to make sure that our future policies reflect the needs of the community,” Greene said.

It’s just one of a series of new initiatives, like grants the department recently received.

“Some of those grants are for technology and improvement,” Greene said, “and to help reduce the risk of Covid-19 infections with our citizens and officer.”

And plans for a horse mounted patrol.

“It will be the first mounted unit for the city of Lexington,” Greene said, “and the next closest mounted unit is the city of Richmond, about 150 miles out.”

All things, she hopes, will allow her and the department to better engage with their hometown.

“I get to have that true interaction here in Lexington, which really excites me and I’m very passionate about,” said Greene.

