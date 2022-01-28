Lexington schools, VDOT prepare for snow

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The bell ending the school day came early Friday in Lexington.

That was good news to the kids, but nothing but work for school staff.

“It is one of the trickiest calls, for sure,” said Rebecca Walters, Lexington’s Superintendent of Schools.

Because while the weather guys are doing the math, administrators have a bunch of other things to consider.

“You’re looking at different things,” Walters explained. “Certainly looking at timing, and then definitely looking at travel conditions for families that are coming to pick up their children, and as well as our staff staff, who are driving not just in the city, but sometimes out of the city to get home.”

“The timing of this storm is a little bit of concern,” said VDOT’s Ken Slack, “because we’re talking about the snowfall starting to pick up during the Friday evening commute, going into Friday night.”

But VDOT crews are working to keep the roads clear.

“We’re going to be out there plowing and treating whether it’s a three-inch snowfall or a thirty-inch snowfall,” said Slack.

All factors going into the decision for the schools.

“We won’t always get it right,” said Walters, “but we’ll do the very best that we can for everyone’s sake.”

