Lynchburg crews prepare for light snowfall

Plows at the ready Friday.
Plows at the ready Friday.(WDBJ)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Crews in Lynchburg have prepared for Friday’s snowfall.

The public works department says they have folks working a 12-hour shift beginning Friday night.

They did not pre-treat the roads because of anticipated rain ahead of the snow.

They plan to monitor what falls and plow roads if necessary.

“Our first shift will take over and work from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. and then we’ll be back in here tomorrow morning to see what we got and decide on whether it’s gonna be a plow event that we’re going into residential [roads] or not,” said Clay Simmons, deputy director.

They’ll only plow residential roads if they get two inches or more.

