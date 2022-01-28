Man arrested for Roanoke business robbery

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man has been arrested for robbing a business Tuesday.

Leonard D. Childress, 44, is being held in the Roanoke City Jail, charged with robbery.

Police were called the afternoon of January 25, 2022 to a business in the 200 block of S. Jefferson Street SE. employees told police a man had demanded they give him money, and never showed a weapon. He left on foot with cash.

Police identified Childress as the suspect and arrested him Friday.

