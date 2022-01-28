Advertisement

Man arrested for Roanoke business robbery

Leonard Childress mugshot
Leonard Childress mugshot(Roanoke City Jail)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man has been arrested for robbing a business Tuesday.

Leonard D. Childress, 44, is being held in the Roanoke City Jail, charged with robbery.

Police were called the afternoon of January 25, 2022 to a business in the 200 block of S. Jefferson Street SE. employees told police a man had demanded they give him money, and never showed a weapon. He left on foot with cash.

Police identified Childress as the suspect and arrested him Friday.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A few inches of snow could lead to slick roads.
Winter weather alerts in effect for Friday’s snow event
The health department is currently doing small trials with the text messages, but plans to roll...
You could soon get a text from the Virginia Department of Health
Alexis Melton-Missing
Missing persons report filed for teenage Roanoke girl
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for our entire area today...
Winter Weather Advisories in effect with snow likely this afternoon
Martinsville man dies after hitting school bus in Henry County

Latest News

Covid-19 graphic
COVID in Virginia: Fewer new cases reported Friday than Thursday; hospitalizations down
New infrastructure needed for Northside Middle School water supply
Courtesy: Bedford County Sheriff's Office
Bedford vet reports dogs from hoarding case are recovering well
State Police prep for weekend snow, freezing temps