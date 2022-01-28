McGhee, Rode power Liberty past North Alabama 72-53

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Darius McGhee scored 18 points and Kyle Rode had 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists as Liberty defeated North Alabama 72-53.

McGhee added six rebounds for the Lancers (14-6, 5-0 Atlantic Sun Conference), who notched their sixth straight victory.

C.J. Brim had 14 points to lead the Lions (8-12, 1-6), whose losing streak reached four games.

