McGhee, Rode power Liberty past North Alabama 72-53
McGhee added six rebounds for the Lancers (14-6, 5-0 Atlantic Sun Conference), who notched their sixth straight victory.
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 9:33 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Darius McGhee scored 18 points and Kyle Rode had 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists as Liberty defeated North Alabama 72-53.
McGhee added six rebounds for the Lancers (14-6, 5-0 Atlantic Sun Conference), who notched their sixth straight victory.
C.J. Brim had 14 points to lead the Lions (8-12, 1-6), whose losing streak reached four games.
Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.