Advertisement

McGhee, Rode power Liberty past North Alabama 72-53

McGhee added six rebounds for the Lancers (14-6, 5-0 Atlantic Sun Conference), who notched their sixth straight victory.
Liberty Flames
Liberty Flames(WDBJ7)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 9:33 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Darius McGhee scored 18 points and Kyle Rode had 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists as Liberty defeated North Alabama 72-53.

McGhee added six rebounds for the Lancers (14-6, 5-0 Atlantic Sun Conference), who notched their sixth straight victory.  

C.J. Brim had 14 points to lead the Lions (8-12, 1-6), whose losing streak reached four games.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another round of wintry weather's likely Friday.
Late-week nor’easter brings more snow to the region
A few inches of snow could lead to slick roads.
Winter weather alerts in effect for Friday’s snow event
Roanoke City Jail
Man arrested after shots fired into Roanoke home Tuesday
Roanoke Police
Driver sought for information regarding Roanoke hit-and-run death
Father of late WDBJ7 reporter plans run for Congress

Latest News

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger enters the field before an NFL wild-card...
Steelers QB Roethlisberger retires at 39: Time to ‘hang up my cleats’
James River boys basketball coach Ethan Humphries watches practice from the gym he once played...
HOMETOWN HOOPS: James River alum Ethan Humphries brings championship pedigree back to Knights
Hokies men’s basketball defeated by Hurricanes 78-75
James River Hoops
James River Hoops