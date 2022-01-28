Advertisement

MORNING MOTIVATIONS: Curiosity isn’t just for children

Lifestyle blogger Caitlyn Scaggs says a curious nature can open up new opportunities for people of all ages
Lifestyle blogger Caitlyn Scaggs says it's crucial during these challenging times to keep our curious nature(WDBJ7)
By Kimberly McBroom
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 6:57 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Our lives can be more rich, fulfilling, and fun when we choose to be lifelong learners.

That’s the philosophy of lifestyle blogger Caitlyn Scaggs, and why she says we should always stay curious about the world around us.

“There are ways to pursue our interests at any age - and many are affordable,” says Scaggs.

She suggests checking out your local public library.

“Borrow a book, learn more, no risk and no cost. I love taking my kids there just to see what they come home with,” says Scaggs.

Museums are another source to spur curiosity.

“My family recently went to the Science Museum in Roanoke and I was amazed at what we each found fascinating. My daughter even touched a bearded dragon - something I would have never expected,” says Scaggs.

“It is fun to watch them wonder and consider what they will be as they grow and learn but I also enjoy wondering the same for myself. I’m a lifelong learner and in many ways feel like I’m just getting started.:

Scaggs says especially during these challenging times, pursuing new interests and curiosities can help us cope.

“In these challenging times we can pursue the things we are curious about as a way to bring color and zest back into our days! It’s never too late to learn and we should each find ways to stimulate awe and wonder in our lives,” she says.

