New infrastructure needed for Northside Middle School water supply

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Public Schools is hoping to begin replacing the meter vault at Northside Middle School in the next few weeks.

School officials discussed the issue at Thursday night’s school board meeting.

The school’s contractor sent specifications to the Western Virginia Water Authority weeks ago and was awaiting approval before constructing the vault.

“The reason we’re doing this is because the lead and copper levels are gradually increasing through our testing program that we have on all of our wells,” said Chris Lowe, Director of Facilities and Operations for the school system. “So it’s still within the potable range. The health department does not feel like our status on that would change for at least a year at the rate that it’s increasing.”

After a delay in getting in hearing from the Water Authority, board members pushed for more action to be taken.

WDBJ7 reached out to the Water Authority about the situation. A spokesperson tells us the Water Authority did receive the construction specifications on January 18th from the contractor.

This is required infrastructure to allow the middle school to convert from a private well water source to public water supplied by the Western Virginia Water Authority. Our staff has repaired a response, with some revisions, to the submitted specs. That response is being sent to the contractor today.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.