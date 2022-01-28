Advertisement

New infrastructure needed for Northside Middle School water supply

(WBNG)
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Public Schools is hoping to begin replacing the meter vault at Northside Middle School in the next few weeks.

School officials discussed the issue at Thursday night’s school board meeting.

The school’s contractor sent specifications to the Western Virginia Water Authority weeks ago and was awaiting approval before constructing the vault.

“The reason we’re doing this is because the lead and copper levels are gradually increasing through our testing program that we have on all of our wells,” said Chris Lowe, Director of Facilities and Operations for the school system. “So it’s still within the potable range. The health department does not feel like our status on that would change for at least a year at the rate that it’s increasing.”

After a delay in getting in hearing from the Water Authority, board members pushed for more action to be taken.

WDBJ7 reached out to the Water Authority about the situation. A spokesperson tells us the Water Authority did receive the construction specifications on January 18th from the contractor.

This is required infrastructure to allow the middle school to convert from a private well water source to public water supplied by the Western Virginia Water Authority. Our staff has repaired a response, with some revisions, to the submitted specs. That response is being sent to the contractor today.

Western Virginia Water Authority

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A few inches of snow could lead to slick roads.
Winter weather alerts in effect for Friday’s snow event
The health department is currently doing small trials with the text messages, but plans to roll...
You could soon get a text from the Virginia Department of Health
Alexis Melton-Missing
Missing persons report filed for teenage Roanoke girl
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
Father of late WDBJ7 reporter plans run for Congress

Latest News

Courtesy: Bedford County Sheriff's Office
Bedford vet reports dogs from hoarding case are recovering well
State Police prep for weekend snow, freezing temps
Driver dies after head-on collision with tractor-trailer in Rockbridge County
18-year-old killed in Franklin County crash