Park View Community Mission receives 40,000-pound food donation

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A tractor-trailer filled with food made its way to Lynchburg Friday.

Folks with Park View Community Mission spent the morning unloading pallets of donations.

In total, 40,000 pounds of food were given to the organization.

“It’s an exciting thing to unload that knowing all the places that that food is going to go and the families that that food is going to serve,” said Todd Blake, Park View Community Mission executive director.

Blake says the donation comes at a critical time.

He says they’ve seen a lot more demand for their food-related services lately.

Something like this is a huge boost to programs like Food for Thought.

“The numbers we’re seeing at our pantry on a weekly basis are going up. Some supports that have been in place through covid are going away and so we’re seeing a greater need for food and for several other things,” said Blake.

All of it comes from Utah. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sent it thousands of miles to the hill city.

It isn’t their first time helping Park View.

“The Church made a similar donation back in July and so it was a big surprise to us, a good surprise to us, when they contacted us and said they wanted to do the same thing again,” said Blake.

The food will go to those in need.

