Roanoke Police identify victim, suspect in Sunday shooting death

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have released the name of a man killed in a shooting Sunday night.

Tyiray L. Anderson, 33 of Roanoke, was shot to death on 8th Street NW.

Roanoke Police identified the suspect as Eric D. Swain, Jr, 21 of Roanoke. He was arrested several hours later in North Carolina on separate charges.

Police say he is also the suspect in the shooting of a woman at a Roanoke business later the same night, as well as shots being fired at police officers. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office also charged him in connection with a robbery there.

