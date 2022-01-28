Advertisement

Roanoke Police identify victim, suspect in Sunday shooting death

Eric Swain mugshot
Eric Swain mugshot(Henry County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have released the name of a man killed in a shooting Sunday night.

Tyiray L. Anderson, 33 of Roanoke, was shot to death on 8th Street NW.

Roanoke Police identified the suspect as Eric D. Swain, Jr, 21 of Roanoke. He was arrested several hours later in North Carolina on separate charges.

Police say he is also the suspect in the shooting of a woman at a Roanoke business later the same night, as well as shots being fired at police officers. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office also charged him in connection with a robbery there.

Suspect arrested after Sunday night shootings in Roanoke, one fatal

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A few inches of snow could lead to slick roads.
Winter weather alerts in effect for Friday’s snow event
The health department is currently doing small trials with the text messages, but plans to roll...
You could soon get a text from the Virginia Department of Health
Alexis Melton-Missing
Missing persons report filed for teenage Roanoke girl
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for our entire area today...
Winter Weather Advisories in effect with snow likely this afternoon
Martinsville man dies after hitting school bus in Henry County

Latest News

Preparing for more snow in Roanoke
A pallet of food is unloaded Friday.
Park View Community Mission receives 40,000-pound food donation
Leonard Childress mugshot
Man arrested for Roanoke business robbery
Covid-19 graphic
COVID in Virginia: Fewer new cases reported Friday than Thursday; hospitalizations down