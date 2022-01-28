Advertisement

Rockbridge County High School goes remote

The parking lots were empty as students studied virtually.
The parking lots were empty as students studied virtually.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 6:09 PM EST
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Rockbridge High School didn’t have to worry about letting out early for the snow.

They were all virtual today, leaving the parking lots empty around the school buildings.

It had nothing to do with the weather. Rather, they had problems with staff availability when eight members either tested positive for COVID or were in quarantine.

Martinsville man dies after hitting school bus in Henry County

