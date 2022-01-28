Rockbridge County High School goes remote
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Rockbridge High School didn’t have to worry about letting out early for the snow.
They were all virtual today, leaving the parking lots empty around the school buildings.
It had nothing to do with the weather. Rather, they had problems with staff availability when eight members either tested positive for COVID or were in quarantine.
