Rockbridge schools offer bus driving instruction

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Rockbridge County Schools will be hosting training for school bus drivers.

They run classes a couple times a year, but these days having qualified drivers available to work is even more important.

Unlike a number of our hometowns, Rockbridge hasn’t had to cancel any school bus routes, but they could always use more drivers.

”Our full time routes are covered,” said Randy Walters, Director of Operations for Rockbridge schools. “We’re just trying to build our substitute pool, and we also know that several of our drivers that are already retired from other areas can retire from bus driving at any time. So we’re trying to build our pool so you know, when folks do leave or decide to retire, that we have folks that are ready to step in.”

Classes begin January 31.

