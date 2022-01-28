Advertisement

Rockbridge schools offer bus driving instruction

By Bruce Young
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 7:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Rockbridge County Schools will be hosting training for school bus drivers.

They run classes a couple times a year, but these days having qualified drivers available to work is even more important.

Unlike a number of our hometowns, Rockbridge hasn’t had to cancel any school bus routes, but they could always use more drivers.

”Our full time routes are covered,” said Randy Walters, Director of Operations for Rockbridge schools. “We’re just trying to build our substitute pool, and we also know that several of our drivers that are already retired from other areas can retire from bus driving at any time. So we’re trying to build our pool so you know, when folks do leave or decide to retire, that we have folks that are ready to step in.”

Classes begin January 31.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another round of wintry weather's likely Friday.
Late-week nor’easter brings more snow to the region
A few inches of snow could lead to slick roads.
Winter weather alerts in effect for Friday’s snow event
Roanoke City Jail
Man arrested after shots fired into Roanoke home Tuesday
Roanoke Police
Driver sought for information regarding Roanoke hit-and-run death
Father of late WDBJ7 reporter plans run for Congress