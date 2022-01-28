State Police prep for weekend snow, freezing temps

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/VSP Release) - Parts of Virginia are expected to be impacted by a new storm through Saturday, according to Virginia State Police, who say, “Even though the coastal regions will be experiencing the greatest amounts of snowfall, all of Virginia will be exposed to dangerously cold temperatures through the weekend.”

Police say they are strategically staging personnel in areas expected to see the most snow, including the Eastern Shore, which is under a blizzard warning. All available troopers will be on patrol throughout the state to deal with crashes, other emergencies and disabled drivers.

Virginians are advised to prepare themselves, their vehicles, and homes in advance for severe cold. The wind chill Saturday will drop temperatures across Southwest Virginia and the entire Interstate 81 corridor into negative and single digits, according to meteorologists.

For recommendations for such conditions, go to: ready.gov/winter-weather or vaemergency.gov/threats/winter-weather.

VSP is advising drivers to delay/avoid travel during the storm. But people who must travel are advised to check Virginia road conditions at 511virginia.org or download the VDOT 511 app.

- Clear ALL snow and ice from the roof, trunk, hood and windows of your vehicle - car, SUV, minivan, pickup truck, commercial vehicle - before you travel.

- Drive for conditions - slow your speed and increase your traveling distance between the vehicle ahead of you. Always buckle up. Avoid distractions - put down the phone.

- Use your headlights - in rain AND snow. Virginia law requires headlights on when your wipers are active.

- Do not call 911 or #77 for road conditions. Please leave these emergency lines open for emergencies only.

- Bring with you snacks, water, cell phone charger, warm blanket(s), and any medications you might need.

- Be sure your vehicle has a fuel tank of gas, and is in good working condition.

