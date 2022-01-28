Advertisement

Town of Vinton and Western Virginia Water Authority continue to update residents on water changes in coming months

A Town of Vinton sign downtown on Wednesday.
A Town of Vinton sign downtown on Wednesday.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 1:09 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Vinton approved the transfer of utility services to the Western Virginia Water Authority in early December. That change is expected to go into effect on July 1, 2022.

In the coming months, Town and WVWA leaders want to educate the more than 5,000 customers about the changes they will see.

One of those changes includes seeing a monthly water bill, instead of a bill every two months that customers paid through the town. Another change will have customers see a change in water source. That switch might be from ground water, to Carvins Cove water or a blend of the two.

WVWA handles water services for many surrounding communities in the Roanoke Valley and looks forward to adding Vinton residents to those services.

“Water and waste water service can help individual citizens but it’s also good for economic development. So we see this as a benefit, not just for town customers or water authority customers, but really for the entire region,” said Sarah Baumgardner, Director of Public Relations for WVWA.

The entities will continue to update residents and for more information, you can head to WVWA’s website here.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A few inches of snow could lead to slick roads.
Winter weather alerts in effect for Friday’s snow event
Alexis Melton-Missing
Missing persons report filed for teenage Roanoke girl
The health department is currently doing small trials with the text messages, but plans to roll...
You could soon get a text from the Virginia Department of Health
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
Father of late WDBJ7 reporter plans run for Congress

Latest News

Roanoke County School Board members voted 4-1 Thursday night to make masks optional in schools...
Roanoke County School Board votes 4-1 to make masks optional beginning Feb. 14
Bedford County Animal Shelter Housing Dogs After Cruelty Case
Bedford County Animal Shelter Housing Dogs After Cruelty Case
Roanoke County School Board Votes To Make Masks Optional Beginning February 14
Roanoke County School Board Votes To Make Masks Optional Beginning February 14
Water Authority And Vinton Talk Water Update
Water Authority And Vinton Talk Water Update