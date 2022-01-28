Town of Vinton and Western Virginia Water Authority continue to update residents on water changes in coming months

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Vinton approved the transfer of utility services to the Western Virginia Water Authority in early December. That change is expected to go into effect on July 1, 2022.

In the coming months, Town and WVWA leaders want to educate the more than 5,000 customers about the changes they will see.

One of those changes includes seeing a monthly water bill, instead of a bill every two months that customers paid through the town. Another change will have customers see a change in water source. That switch might be from ground water, to Carvins Cove water or a blend of the two.

WVWA handles water services for many surrounding communities in the Roanoke Valley and looks forward to adding Vinton residents to those services.

“Water and waste water service can help individual citizens but it’s also good for economic development. So we see this as a benefit, not just for town customers or water authority customers, but really for the entire region,” said Sarah Baumgardner, Director of Public Relations for WVWA.

The entities will continue to update residents and for more information, you can head to WVWA’s website here.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.