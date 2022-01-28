Virginia’s Attorney General issues first opinion on college vaccine mandates

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s new Attorney General has issued his first opinion since taking office earlier this month.

Jason Miyares’ legal opinion states that Virginia’s higher education intuitions can’t require the COVID-19 vaccine as a general condition of enrollment or in-person attendance for its students.

Miyares released the opinion Friday morning and also shared it to his twitter account.

BREAKING: I've issued my first ever Attorney General opinion – Virginia state universities cannot mandate the COVID-19 vaccine as a condition for enrollment or in-person attendance.



Miyares writes that the General Assembly could enact a statute requiring the vaccine for in-person attendance, but that as of Friday it has not yet done so. He said the Code of Virginia does not state that Virginia’s public institutions can require vaccines as a condition of enrollment of in-person attendance.

“Although the General Assembly specifically authorized public institutions of higher education to assist the Department of Health and local health departments in the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine, the legislation did not grant such institutions power to impose vaccine requirements,” Miyares wrote.

The opinion also notes that Miyares himself is vaccinated and boosted and that he encourages everyone to get vaccinated.

You can read the full opinion here.

