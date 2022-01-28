Advertisement

Virginia’s Attorney General issues first opinion on college vaccine mandates

(wdbj7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s new Attorney General has issued his first opinion since taking office earlier this month.

Jason Miyares’ legal opinion states that Virginia’s higher education intuitions can’t require the COVID-19 vaccine as a general condition of enrollment or in-person attendance for its students.

Miyares released the opinion Friday morning and also shared it to his twitter account.

Miyares writes that the General Assembly could enact a statute requiring the vaccine for in-person attendance, but that as of Friday it has not yet done so. He said the Code of Virginia does not state that Virginia’s public institutions can require vaccines as a condition of enrollment of in-person attendance.

“Although the General Assembly specifically authorized public institutions of higher education to assist the Department of Health and local health departments in the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine, the legislation did not grant such institutions power to impose vaccine requirements,” Miyares wrote.

The opinion also notes that Miyares himself is vaccinated and boosted and that he encourages everyone to get vaccinated.

You can read the full opinion here.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A few inches of snow could lead to slick roads.
Winter weather alerts in effect for Friday’s snow event
The health department is currently doing small trials with the text messages, but plans to roll...
You could soon get a text from the Virginia Department of Health
Alexis Melton-Missing
Missing persons report filed for teenage Roanoke girl
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
Father of late WDBJ7 reporter plans run for Congress

Latest News

No students onboard school bus involved in crash in Henry County
A trip to the library or local museum can spur curiosity in people of all ages
MORNIN' MOTIVATIONS: Keeping a Healthy Curiosity
Local auditions are being held on March 5
Prizery Offering Plays, Musicals and Camp Opportunities for Youth
Guns & Hoses preview
Guns and Hoses Preview