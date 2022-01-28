Winter weather alerts in effect for Friday’s snow event

Clouds thickening up this morning

Winter Weather Advisories in effect for Friday

Bitter cold winds Saturday

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for our entire area today into tonight. (WDBJ Weather)

FRIDAY

Plan for clouds to thicken Friday but any precipitation should hold off until the afternoon. Given slightly warmer temperatures to the south and east, as precipitation spreads across the region from west to east, some may see the event begin as light rain, but quickly turn over to all snow by late Friday afternoon and evening. Snow is expected to continue through the evening and end before sunrise Saturday. The West Virginia mountains may still see lingering snow showers at times even into Saturday afternoon.

Snow should begin early in the afternoon to the west, then progress to the east through the evening. (WDBJ Weather)

This is still expected to be a light snowfall event for our area. However, a few inches would still cause travel issues especially as it falls during the evening commute. Roads may become slick, especially after dark as temperatures drop fast.

We’re putting a widespread swath of 1-3″ snowfall totals. However, there will be areas that get a coating, and others that may reach slightly higher than 4″ along the mountain ridges.

Generally we could see between 1-3" of snow later Friday. (WDBJ Weather)

LIGHT SNOW Generally 1-3″ possible with a lot of the region in the 1-2″ range; Locally higher along the mountain ridges TIMING Mid-afternoon Friday from west to east - Ending before sunrise Saturday. WIND Winds turn gusty early Saturday as the storm strengthens TEMPERATURES Cold temps. will maintain slick spots and covered roads; Low wind chills over the weekend.

THE WEEKEND

Behind the nor’easter, the cold air gets “pulled in” with temperatures plummeting during the day Saturday. Highs only reach the 20s. It will also get blustery. Watch for very frigid wind chills, or feels like temperatures, as low as 0 to -15º Saturday morning. No additional snow is expected this weekend although roads will likely remain slick due to the extremely cold conditions.

Feel like temperatures drop into the negative single digits and negative teens Saturday morning. (WDBJ Weather)

By Sunday, winds will relax come with afternoon highs in the low/mid 30s. We remain chilly into early next week, but a major pattern shift will bring warmer weather in for the second half of the week.

We could even be talking highs in the upper 50s by the end of the week.

