Dangerous wind chills expected today

Temperatures continue to drop this morning

Winds continue making it feel like teens, single digits, and lower

Wind Chill Advisory until 1PM

Feel like temperatures will feel below zero in some locations. (WDBJ Weather)

COLD & WINDY TODAY

Cold air continues to move in this morning and we have already hit our high temperatures for today. Highs only reach the 20s for today and winds will make it feel much colder. Winds could gust 20-40mph. Watch for very frigid wind chills, or feels like temperatures, as low as 0 to -15º Saturday through midday.

Dangerously cold wind chills through the morning.. (WDBJ Weather)

Gusty winds continue today. (WDBJ Weather)

No additional snow is expected this weekend although roads will likely remain slick due to the extremely cold conditions.

SUNDAY

By Sunday, winds will relax come with afternoon highs in the mid/upper 30s.

We remain chilly into early next week, but a major pattern shift will bring warmer weather in for the second half of the week ahead of our next front. Models are showing highs in the 50s Wednesday and Thursday. This front looks to deliver a better chance of rain showers late Wednesday through Thursday..

