No injuries reported in Hampton Inn laundry room fire in Downtown Roanoke

Fire crews on scene at Church Avenue in Downtown Roanoke
Fire crews on scene at Church Avenue in Downtown Roanoke(Roanoke Fire & EMS)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
UPDATE: Roanoke Fire-EMS is on the scene at the Hampton Inn in Downtown Roanoke for a strong laundry room fire, according to crews.

The fire has been put out and crews are checking for smoke damage.

Crews are going floor to floor to make sure it is safe.

No injuries have been reported.

Everyone in the hotel is currently in the lobby.

EARLIER STORY: ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire-EMS is on the scene of a working fire in Downtown Roanoke, according to the department Facebook page.

The department is asking people to avoid the area of Church Ave between Williamson Rd and Jefferson St.

This is a developing story.

