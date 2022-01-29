I-81 travelers only slightly impacted by Friday winter weather

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) -It started as light, then heavy rain and gradually turned to snow. But it didn’t stop people traveling near, or far, from getting on the roads.

“We’re going to Roanoke,” said Mary Joy Smith.

“I’m heading from Mississippi up to New Jersey,” said Sean Kulin.

Smith and Kulin both stopped at a rest area near mile marker 128 on Friday afternoon. At that time, the winter weather was just beginning.

Aside from where they were planning on going, many drivers who stopped at the rest area on Friday, say the dangers winter weather can present, are always on their mind.

“You notice people slowing down, few people flying by, the truckers seem to keep up their speed pretty well,” said Kulin.

“The road is slippery and sometimes you cannot really see, especially in the dark time it’s hard. We just need to be careful about it,” said Smith.

Some, like one truck driver and man heading to the Blue Ridge Mountains, used the rest area to monitor the conditions and decide if was safe to continue driving. Some also have backup plans just in case it gets too dangerous.

“I’ll drive as far as I can, if I need to pull over or get a hotel room or something, I will,” said Smith.

At the end of the day, most are heading home and hoping they can do that safely.

As temperatures drop overnight, drivers should take caution and be careful of potential ice on the roads. For more information on road conditions, you can head to VDOT’s website here.

