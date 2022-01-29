Carroll County Deputies searching for missing 18-year-old

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing teen in the Cana area.

Deputies say 18-year-old Virginia Hiatt left 566 Flint Hill Road at 4:30 p.m. on Friday. Law enforcement were in the area searching for her at 11:30 p.m. Friday.

The sheriff’s office says that Virginia functions mentally as a 10 year old.

If you have any information on where she may be, you are asked to contact the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at 276-728-4146.

