No injuries reported after kitchen fire in Roanoke County

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Crews responded around 2:07 p.m. on Saturday to the 4800 block of Branch Road, in Mount Pleasant for a reported residential structure fire, according to the department.

First arriving crews saw nothing coming from the roof. However when crews entered the home they did find fire and smoke coming from the kitchen.

The fire was under control in less than 10 minutes after the first units arrived.

The house was occupied at the time of the fire by one adult who escaped without harm and there were no other injuries.

The owner of the home will be displaced but is staying with family who lives close.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is on scene to investigate a cause and provide a damage estimate.

