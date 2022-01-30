18th annual Guns N Hoses Charity Hockey Game returns to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The “Guns” came away with a 3-0 win for the 18th annual Guns N Hoses Charity Hockey Game, but Saturday night was about much more than what happened on the ice.

“I really enjoy the hockey aspect of it. But being able to come out here and have all the fans here and they’re helping raise money. We put on an event for them, so that they can give back to the community, it’s awesome,” said Issac Wilson, a member of “Team Hoses” and whose father is a retired Roanoke County Firefighter.

“The scoreboard, that’s nice but that’s not what it’s about. It’s about getting out here having fun, raising money, always for a good cause,” said Nick Harper, a Deputy with the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office.

After having to be canceled in 2021, thousands came out for a few goals, a few fights and an overall great night.

“Tonight we packed in a little over 6,600 folks in here and raised $30,000 for charity,” said Toby Martin, President of the Roanoke Valley Guns N Hoses Charity Hockey Group.

Over the years, the event has raised $400,000 dollars for the Muscular Dystrophy Association since it began. This year leaders chose a couple new charities in the Roanoke Valley to donate to.

“This year we’ve chosen the Friends of the Blue Ridge and Roanoke County Parks and Rec to build an ADA Accessible park at the Explore Park,” said Martin.

Soon, players will be trading their skates, for tools. They plan to be a part of the building process of the new park.

“Our folks and our players are going to go out and actually turn wrenches and put this stuff together,” said Martin.

“We’re actually gonna be out there building it ourselves, and we’re looking forward to that and actually getting to take part in the community,” said Harper.

As long as all goes to plan, that construction will start in 2022.

