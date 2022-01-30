Advertisement

18th annual Guns N Hoses Charity Hockey Game returns to Roanoke

The "Guns" celebrate after a goal at the annual Guns N Hoses Charity Hockey Game Saturday night.
The "Guns" celebrate after a goal at the annual Guns N Hoses Charity Hockey Game Saturday night.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 12:21 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The “Guns” came away with a 3-0 win for the 18th annual Guns N Hoses Charity Hockey Game, but Saturday night was about much more than what happened on the ice.

“I really enjoy the hockey aspect of it. But being able to come out here and have all the fans here and they’re helping raise money. We put on an event for them, so that they can give back to the community, it’s awesome,” said Issac Wilson, a member of “Team Hoses” and whose father is a retired Roanoke County Firefighter.

“The scoreboard, that’s nice but that’s not what it’s about. It’s about getting out here having fun, raising money, always for a good cause,” said Nick Harper, a Deputy with the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office.

After having to be canceled in 2021, thousands came out for a few goals, a few fights and an overall great night.

“Tonight we packed in a little over 6,600 folks in here and raised $30,000 for charity,” said Toby Martin, President of the Roanoke Valley Guns N Hoses Charity Hockey Group.

Over the years, the event has raised $400,000 dollars for the Muscular Dystrophy Association since it began. This year leaders chose a couple new charities in the Roanoke Valley to donate to.

“This year we’ve chosen the Friends of the Blue Ridge and Roanoke County Parks and Rec to build an ADA Accessible park at the Explore Park,” said Martin.

Soon, players will be trading their skates, for tools. They plan to be a part of the building process of the new park.

“Our folks and our players are going to go out and actually turn wrenches and put this stuff together,” said Martin.

“We’re actually gonna be out there building it ourselves, and we’re looking forward to that and actually getting to take part in the community,” said Harper.

As long as all goes to plan, that construction will start in 2022.

For more information on Roanoke Valley Guns N Hoses, you can find its Facebook here.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say 18-year-old Virginia Hiatt was last seen on Friday.
UPDATE: Missing 18-year-old found safe in Carroll County
Teens likely for many with even colder feels like temps.
More bitter cold tonight; warming trend begins Sunday
The Suffolk County Sheriff's Office released a photo of the ledger kept by two nurses accused...
Charges: Nurses made $1.5 million off fake vaccination cards
Alexis Melton-Missing
Missing persons report filed for teenage Roanoke girl
The health department is currently doing small trials with the text messages, but plans to roll...
You could soon get a text from the Virginia Department of Health

Latest News

A map of radon levels across Virginia.
Virginia Department of Health hoping to raise awareness about radon
Deputies say Meredith should be considered armed and dangerous
Suspect charged with attempted murder after Arrington incident
Hokies men’s basketball defeats Florida State 85-72 in Tallahassee
Fire crews on scene at Church Avenue in Downtown Roanoke
No injuries reported in Hampton Inn laundry room fire in Downtown Roanoke