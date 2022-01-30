Advertisement

Augusta County girl dies after Rottweiler attack

(KCTV5 News)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A seven-year-old girl was killed in a dog attack Saturday.

Waynesboro Police said they went to a house in the 200 block of Parker Heights Road just before 2:30 p.m. for a reported dog attack on Jan. 29.

When officers got there, they found a Rottweiler that belonged to that home had attacked the girl.

She was taken to Augusta Health where she later died from her injuries.

A woman was also injured in the attack. She was treated for her injuries and released from the hospital.

The Rottweiler was then taken by the Waynesboro Police Department for standard quarantine protocol at a local shelter.

This investigation continues. Police said no further information will be released at this time.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say 18-year-old Virginia Hiatt was last seen on Friday.
Missing 18-year-old found safe in Carroll County
A map of radon levels across Virginia.
Virginia Department of Health hoping to raise awareness about radon
Alexis Melton-Missing
Teenage Roanoke girl still missing
The Suffolk County Sheriff's Office released a photo of the ledger kept by two nurses accused...
Charges: Nurses made $1.5 million off fake vaccination cards
Teens likely for many with even colder feels like temps.
More bitter cold tonight; warming trend begins Sunday

Latest News

Guns 'n' Hoses Charity Hockey Game Returns to Roanoke
Guns 'n' Hoses Charity Hockey Game Returns to Roanoke
Mobile home fire on Cross Ridge Lane in Galax, 1.29.22
Fire destroys Galax mobile home
Mobile home fire on Cross Ridge Lane in Galax, 1.29.22
Galax Mobile Home Fire
Police Lights.
Danville man killed in Pittsylvania County crash
Birthdays and anniversaries for January 30, 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries for January 30, 2022