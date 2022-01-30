Advertisement

Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30

Miss USA Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of "Like a Boss" at the SVA Theatre on...
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of "Like a Boss" at the SVA Theatre on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in New York.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Cheslie Kryst, the 2019 winner of the Miss USA pageant and a correspondent for the entertainment news program “Extra,” has died at age 30.

Police said Kryst jumped from a Manhattan apartment building and was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday morning. Her family confirmed her death in a statement.

“In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie,” the statement said. “Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined. Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on EXTRA. But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague — we know her impact will live on.”

Kryst, a North Carolina attorney, won the Miss USA pageant in May 2019 and competed in the Miss Universe pageant that year.

In a statement Sunday, the nationally syndicated program “Extra” called her “not just a vital part of our show, she was a beloved part of our Extra family and touched the entire staff. Our deepest condolences to all her family and friends.”

According to police, Kryst’s body was found at approximately 7 a.m. Sunday in front of the Orion building, a high-rise on West 42nd Street in midtown Manhattan.

___

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available for those in distress: 1-800-273-8255.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say 18-year-old Virginia Hiatt was last seen on Friday.
Missing 18-year-old found safe in Carroll County
A map of radon levels across Virginia.
Virginia Department of Health hoping to raise awareness about radon
Alexis Melton-Missing
Teenage Roanoke girl still missing
The Suffolk County Sheriff's Office released a photo of the ledger kept by two nurses accused...
Charges: Nurses made $1.5 million off fake vaccination cards
Teens likely for many with even colder feels like temps.
More bitter cold tonight; warming trend begins Sunday

Latest News

Liberty Breaks 45-Game Home Win Streak
Liberty Breaks 45-Game Home Win Streak
Virginia Tech Beats Florida State
Virginia Tech Beats Florida State
Howard Hesseman arrives at the International Myeloma Foundation 7th Annual Comedy Celebration...
Howard Hesseman, star of ‘WKRP in Cincinnati,’ dies at 81
Fritz Schindler and his cousin Molly, enjoy the last day of Elmwood On Ice.
Community gets out to enjoy final day of “Elmwood on Ice”
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) celebrates after tackling Kansas City Chiefs...
Bengals top Chiefs 27-24 in OT to clinch Super Bowl trip