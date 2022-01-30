Community gets out to enjoy final day of “Elmwood on Ice”

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Valley community has been enjoying weekly ice skating at Elmwood Park since late November. That’s when “Elmwood On Ice” returned for its sixth season.

The season wrapped up Sunday and the community wasn’t going to let the weather stop them from enjoying one last skate before the rink closed. Residents of all ages enjoyed some family time at the downtown attraction one last time.

“We like to come out and bring the whole family. Someone says, hey, let’s go ice skating, of course we’re going to go ice skating! It’s really fun to be outside, it was a little bit cooler and now the sun is coming out, it’s just perfect to be out here and we’re so grateful to be able to do it,” said Fritz Schindler, who looks forward to the event each year, and was there with his wife, three daughters and cousin.

The community also hit the links, as putt putt was added as a new attraction this year. Schindler and his family say they are already looking forward to the fall of 2022 when “Elmwood On Ice” will make its return.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.