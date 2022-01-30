Danville man killed in Pittsylvania County crash
Published: Jan. 30, 2022
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have released the name of a man killed in a Pittsylvania County crash Saturday.
Joseph Green, 47 of Danville, died at the scene of the crash on Deer View Road, a mile east of Rockford School Road, according to police.
Police say Green was driving a Honda CRV east on Deer View Road, ran off the left side of the road and overturned multiple times.
The crash remains under investigation.
