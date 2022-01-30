Galax mobile home destroyed in fire

GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) - No one was home and no one was hurt in a fire that destroyed a mobile home in Galax Saturday night.

The Galax Fire Department was called at 8:44 p.m. to the fire in the 200 block of Cross Ridge Lane. Crews arrived to find about 75% of the structure in flames, according to the department, which says it was about 12 degrees outside during the firefight.

No cause has been determined.

Galax Fire credits Pipers Gap Rescue Squad, Inc., Virginia State Police and Twin County E-911 for help during the firefight.

