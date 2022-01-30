Advertisement

Liquid cocaine found in 20,000 coconuts being shipped to Europe

Colombian authorities discovered a shipment of liquid cocaine smuggled in 20,000 coconuts.
Colombian authorities discovered a shipment of liquid cocaine smuggled in 20,000 coconuts.(Pixabay)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Authorities in Colombia discovered liquid cocaine hidden in nearly 20,000 coconuts when they intercepted a shipment headed for Italy.

In a release, Colombian authorities said a container holding the gigantic shipment of coconuts was set to leave Cartagena, Colombia, and was bound for Genoa, Italy. Anti-narcotics personnel found and confiscated 504 bags containing 19,780 export-type coconuts.

When the narcotics team inspected the coconuts, they discovered the water in the tropical fruit had been switched out with liquid cocaine. They then transported the coconuts to a laboratory to determine the exact amount of the drug.

Liquid cocaine is made by dissolving the powder using water or other solvents and can later be converted back into a powder form. Cocaine is harder to detect in its liquid form than in its powder form.

The Colombian authorities said they will continue investigating where the coconuts were loaded in the hopes of identifying those responsible.

They also plan to contact the Italian authorities to find out who was meant to receive the trafficked drugs.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say 18-year-old Virginia Hiatt was last seen on Friday.
Missing 18-year-old found safe in Carroll County
A map of radon levels across Virginia.
Virginia Department of Health hoping to raise awareness about radon
Alexis Melton-Missing
Teenage Roanoke girl still missing
The Suffolk County Sheriff's Office released a photo of the ledger kept by two nurses accused...
Charges: Nurses made $1.5 million off fake vaccination cards
Teens likely for many with even colder feels like temps.
More bitter cold tonight; warming trend begins Sunday

Latest News

Liberty Breaks 45-Game Home Win Streak
Liberty Breaks 45-Game Home Win Streak
Virginia Tech Beats Florida State
Virginia Tech Beats Florida State
Howard Hesseman arrives at the International Myeloma Foundation 7th Annual Comedy Celebration...
Howard Hesseman, star of ‘WKRP in Cincinnati,’ dies at 81
Seasonable early, then back into the 50s by midweek.
Sunday, January 30 Evening FastCast
Fritz Schindler and his cousin Molly, enjoy the last day of Elmwood On Ice.
Community gets out to enjoy final day of “Elmwood on Ice”