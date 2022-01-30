Radford Professor analyzes future of Supreme Court following Justice Breyer’s retirement

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The announcement of Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer’s retirement surprised some, but experts say it’s a move they’ve been anticipating.

“The timing seems to suggest that Breyer was being strategic.”

Chapman Rackaway is professor and chair in the Political Science Department at Radford University. Rackaway said Breyer’s retirement has been anticipated for a while, especially with Democrats currently holding the White House and Senate.

“The Biden Administration is going to try to speed this process as quickly as possible, with the razor thin margin that they have. 50 Democratic votes in the Senate against 50 Republican votes. If they vote as a partisan block, then Vice President Harris casts the tiebreaking vote.”

Rackaway doesn’t see the nominee having a huge impact on current decisions, with Republican-nominated justices continuing to have a 6-3 majority.

“In terms of the big picture stuff, I don’t think we’re going to see a lot of difference. Breyer was a fairly, reliably, consistently liberal voice on the court.”

Rackaway does believe the nominee will have an impact on future generations, especially picking someone who will be on the court for decades. President Joe Biden has also said he wants to nominate an African American woman.

“There are really five candidates I think are the front runners. What most observers say they think would be the front runner is an Appeals Circuit Judge for the D.C. District, Ketanji Brown Jackson. She’s been thoroughly vetted, there are no embarrassing things in her background that are going to come forward and bite the Biden Administration. She has an interesting connection, in that she formally clerked for Justice Breyer, which is very similar to what Brett Kavanaugh did; he clerked for the Justice he replaced.”

There are still a handful of other potential nominees being considered as well, including Leondra Kruger, who has a connection with Vice President Kamala Harris.

Rackaway said it’s important to remember that because of a 2013 law, Republicans will not be allowed to filibuster a potential nominee. He also said with the next calendar year for the Supreme Court not starting until September, Democrats will have a lot of time to push a nominee through.

