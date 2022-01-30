Advertisement

A Slow Warming Trend Begins this Week

Another chilly day, but seasonable conditions return for the start of the week
Cold temperatures linger today, but warmer air is on the way.
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 6:59 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Bitterly cold to start the day
  • Mostly cloudy with temperatures warming into the 30s and 40s
  • 40s and 50s expected ahead of our next front

SUNDAY

Another very cold start to the day with temperatures in the teens. Temperatures look to climb into the mid to upper 30s for much of the region today, and more seasonable conditions are expected for the start of the week.

After a cold start temperatures warm into the mid to upper 30s.
After a cold start temperatures warm into the mid to upper 30s.(WDBJ Weather)

NEXT WEEK

Seasonable weather returns for the start of the week and temperatures look to climb into the 50s for the middle of the week ahead of our next front. Models are showing highs in the 50s Wednesday and Thursday.

Rain is expected ahead of our next front.
Rain is expected ahead of our next front.(WDBJ Weather)

This front looks to deliver a better chance of rain showers late Wednesday through Thursday night. Some models are pointing towards a chance of a wintry mix early Friday morning. This is something we will watch through the week.

Rain moves into the region later this week.
Rain moves into the region later this week.(WDBJ Weather)

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say 18-year-old Virginia Hiatt was last seen on Friday.
UPDATE: Missing 18-year-old found safe in Carroll County
Teens likely for many with even colder feels like temps.
More bitter cold tonight; warming trend begins Sunday
The Suffolk County Sheriff's Office released a photo of the ledger kept by two nurses accused...
Charges: Nurses made $1.5 million off fake vaccination cards
Alexis Melton-Missing
Missing persons report filed for teenage Roanoke girl
The health department is currently doing small trials with the text messages, but plans to roll...
You could soon get a text from the Virginia Department of Health

Latest News

Sunday Morning Update
Teens likely for many with even colder feels like temps.
More bitter cold tonight; warming trend begins Sunday
Saturday January 29th Evening FastCast
Saturday Morning Update