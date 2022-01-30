A Slow Warming Trend Begins this Week
Another chilly day, but seasonable conditions return for the start of the week
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 6:59 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
- Bitterly cold to start the day
- Mostly cloudy with temperatures warming into the 30s and 40s
- 40s and 50s expected ahead of our next front
SUNDAY
Another very cold start to the day with temperatures in the teens. Temperatures look to climb into the mid to upper 30s for much of the region today, and more seasonable conditions are expected for the start of the week.
NEXT WEEK
Seasonable weather returns for the start of the week and temperatures look to climb into the 50s for the middle of the week ahead of our next front. Models are showing highs in the 50s Wednesday and Thursday.
This front looks to deliver a better chance of rain showers late Wednesday through Thursday night. Some models are pointing towards a chance of a wintry mix early Friday morning. This is something we will watch through the week.
