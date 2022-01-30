A Slow Warming Trend Begins this Week

Bitterly cold to start the day

Mostly cloudy with temperatures warming into the 30s and 40s

40s and 50s expected ahead of our next front

SUNDAY

Another very cold start to the day with temperatures in the teens. Temperatures look to climb into the mid to upper 30s for much of the region today, and more seasonable conditions are expected for the start of the week.

After a cold start temperatures warm into the mid to upper 30s. (WDBJ Weather)

NEXT WEEK

Seasonable weather returns for the start of the week and temperatures look to climb into the 50s for the middle of the week ahead of our next front. Models are showing highs in the 50s Wednesday and Thursday.

Rain is expected ahead of our next front. (WDBJ Weather)

This front looks to deliver a better chance of rain showers late Wednesday through Thursday night. Some models are pointing towards a chance of a wintry mix early Friday morning. This is something we will watch through the week.

Rain moves into the region later this week. (WDBJ Weather)

