Suspect charged with attempted murder after Arrington incident

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested a suspect in connection to a shots fired incident in Arrington.

The sheriff’s office says Jonah Junior Meredith, III was arrested on Saturday in connection to an incident on January 22. He’s now been charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of simple assault, one count of malicious wounding, one count of firing a missile at an occupied vehicle, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count use or display a firearm in the commission of a felony, one count reckless handling of a firearm, one count carrying a concealed weapon.

Deputies say Meredith was also charged with seven counts of violation of felony probation, and one count of simple assault in an unrelated incident.

On January 22, the sheriff’s office reported they responded to a shots fired call in the 300 block of Jones Creek Lane in Arrington.

